Big break for local blackball players

(From left) Aaron Williams, Jake Carauna, Rhys Williams and other locals will be helping represent Australia at a world blackball competition this weekend in Cyprus. PICTURE: Myles Burt (From left) Aaron Williams, Jake Carauna, Rhys Williams and other locals will be helping represent Australia at a world blackball competition this weekend in Cyprus. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Callum Marshall

Six locals will be travelling to Cyprus tonight to take part in an international blackball competition that begins this weekend.

The Nations Cup, which is run by the European Blackball Federation, will kick off on Sunday and locals Aaron Williams, Rhys Williams, Glenn Williams, Jack Carauna, Shaun Durbidge and Krystal Morton will be playing for various national sides.

“We’ve got some players that are representing one of the Australian open teams,” said Glenn.

