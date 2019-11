Fresh rains won’t reach Menindee

Water moving across from where the Peebles cotton dam stood on Toorale Station. PICTURE: Supplied Water moving across from where the Peebles cotton dam stood on Toorale Station. PICTURE: Supplied

By Callum Marshall

A temporary pumping restriction on flows in the Barwon-Darling river system has begun but it’s expected that the water will not reach Menindee, although the biggest dam on Toorale Station has been breached.

The embargo was implemented by WaterNSW began on Monday and will remain until December 31.

Irrigators with A, B and C class licenses will not be permitted to extract any water during this time, with access restricted to critical human need only.

