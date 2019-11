Gaol celebrates 130 years

The Silverton Gaol in 1889. PICTURE: Submitted The Silverton Gaol in 1889. PICTURE: Submitted

By Emily McInerney

The Silverton Gaol is celebrating its 130th year on Sunday, but it almost didn’t make it after it was advertised for public auction in the 1960s.

The gaol was erected as a makeshift wood and iron structure in 1889. Prisoners were prevented from escaping at night with leg-irons, and when there were too many for the cells they would be chained up to a peppercorn tree.

When Broken Hill built its own gaol in 1892, the Silverton Gaol was mainly used for short-term prisoners such as such as overnight lock-ups. It fell out of use by the 1930s.

