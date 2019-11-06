Darling River maths should be easy; Barr

By Craig Brealey

It would be fairly easy to calculate how much water the Darling River needed to keep it flowing and towns alive, according to Clayton Barr, the NSW Shadow Minister for Water.

Mr Barr said government departments would have the figures and that upstream releases could be regulated to set it at five years’ worth of flow for the environment and human needs.

“Critical human needs is supposed to be the first priority,” he said yesterday.

