Public push for goodbye to town welcome signs

Deanna Spicer with one of her designs, a mining-themed Broken Hill welcome sign. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Deanna Spicer with one of her designs, a mining-themed Broken Hill welcome sign. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

A push for City Council to reconsider the designs of the Broken Hill welcome signs has gathered pace with support growing for five different designs by local Deanna Spicer.

Since the designs were finalised in May, when the winner of council’s Gateway Signage Competition was announced, Ms Spicer has been advocating for council to consider using her designs to help promote the city instead.

But with the first of the welcome signs erected last week the conversation has grown, with strong support for Ms Spicer’s designs appearing on social media and from local businessman Peter Nash in Tuesday’s BDT.

