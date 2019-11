Lack of snakes in town

Broken Hill Snake Catchers’ Ash McInnes with a King Brown or Mulga snake ready for release near Umberumberka. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Broken Hill Snake Catchers’ Ash McInnes with a King Brown or Mulga snake ready for release near Umberumberka. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

While local snake catchers have had a number of calls about snake sightings, overall there have been fewer.

“There’s actually been a significant decrease in snake sightings rather than an increase,” said Broken Hill Snake Catchers’ Ash McInnes.

“This is due predominantly to how wildlife isn’t coping with the drought and through decades of miseducation and our perception of snakes.”

