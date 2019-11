Local puts on Cup day display

Ethan Slater put on quite a show for racegoers at the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday. PICTURE: AAP

By Emily Ferguson

Of the 81,000 people who packed Flemington on Melbourne Cup day, one local has made himself known to the nation’s news media.

Ethan Slater, more recently known as Morton, was photographed at the Cup on Tuesday with a crowd of more than 300 people, cheering, filming and egging him as he wrestled, danced, sang and even did a backflip.

The photos were posted on Fox Sports Australia and Herald Sun Sport’s Facebook pages with many comments and shares.

