High attendance for sport awards

Inaugural Sportsperson of the Year for 2018, Ben Grossi, is nominated again for the Senior Sportsperson. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Inaugural Sportsperson of the Year for 2018, Ben Grossi, is nominated again for the Senior Sportsperson. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

The popularity of last year’s sports awards has seen a boost in nominations.

The second “Sportsperson of the Year” awards for the best sports players and teams in Broken Hill will be held at a ceremony tomorrow at the Civic Centre.

It was an idea thought up and organised by Cheryl Meuret to honour the best and brightest on the local sports scene.

