Confusion after NSW drought boss sacked

Former Drought Coordinator Jock Laurie, whose sacking is being slammed by local MPs. Former Drought Coordinator Jock Laurie, whose sacking is being slammed by local MPs.

By Callum Marshall

The sacking of the state’s Drought Coordinator, Jock Laurie, has been slammed by local MP Roy Butler and the Shadow Minister for Primary Industries, Jenny Aitchison.

Questions remain as to why Mr Laurie was dumped in favour of starting up a new office dedicated to drought.

News reports have claimed that the sacking blindsided members of cabinet, including the Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

