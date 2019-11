Councillors call emergency sign meeting

One of the five unique designs by local Deanna Spicer. PICTURE: Supplied One of the five unique designs by local Deanna Spicer. PICTURE: Supplied

By Emily McInerney

A decision to accept new signage for the entrances to Broken Hill will need to be seriously considered by Councillors.

Since the designs were finalised in May, when the winner of council’s Gateway Signage Competition was announced, local Deanna Spicer has been advocating for Council to consider using her designs to help promote the city instead.

Councillors Tom Kennedy and Bob Algate have called for an extraordinary Council meeting to address the issue.

