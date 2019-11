Cause of death clear on the lower Darling

Senator Rex Patrick with Rob McBride by the river at Tolarno Station this week. PICTURE: Supplied Senator Rex Patrick with Rob McBride by the river at Tolarno Station this week. PICTURE: Supplied

By Craig Brealey

In December last year Senator Rex Patrick visited Weir 32 where 300 megalitres was flowing per day. When he returned the following month the flow was 90 ML.

On Tuesday this week there was none, and the farmers on the lower Darling River were giving up, he said.

“There is no question in my mind that this is the result of over-extraction, mismanagement of the river system - and I point my finger at the draining of the lakes which has not really been explained.

