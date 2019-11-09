Marketing not signs

Wincen Cuy Wincen Cuy

By Emily McInerney

Changing the entry signs to the city wouldn’t encourage more tourism, but investing in marketing would, according to a local businessman.

This week has seen a push for City Council to reconsider the designs of the signs and replace or add to them five different designs by Deanna Spicer.

City Council held a competition for the design of the signs and the winner’s design is now in place on the Adelaide road.

Please log in to read the whole article.