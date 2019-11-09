24.9°C 03:00 pm
Can't log in? Click here.

Marketing not signs

Saturday, 9th November, 2019

Wincen Cuy Wincen Cuy

By Emily McInerney

Changing the entry signs to the city wouldn’t encourage more tourism, but investing in marketing would, according to a local businessman.

This week has seen a push for City Council to reconsider the designs of the signs and replace or add to them five different designs by Deanna Spicer.

City Council held a competition for the design of the signs and the winner’s design is now in place on the Adelaide road.

Please log in to read the whole article.

© Copyright 2019 Barrier Daily Truth, All Rights Reserved. ABN: 38 684 603 658