Graziers concerned over drought plan

Matthew Jackson, President of the Pastoralists’ Association of West Darling. PICTURE: Myles Burt Matthew Jackson, President of the Pastoralists’ Association of West Darling. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Callum Marshall

The President of the Pastoralists’ Association of West Darling (PAWD) has expressed concern about the federal government’s interest-free loans for graziers, as well as the state government’s sacking of the NSW Drought Coordinator.

A program allowing small agricultural businesses to apply for loans of up to $500,000 to pay staff, buy equipment and refinance was announced on Wednesday.

But speaking to the BDT yesterday, Mr Jackson said there were a lot of questions about the way the loans were structured and what the overall impact would be for graziers.

Please log in to read the whole article.