Help feed the farmers’ animals

Cheryl Backhouse is the brains behind the “Farmers for Christmas” campaign and Coles Store Manager Josh O’Neill (left) and Grocery Manager Harrison Brooker are lending a hand. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Cheryl Backhouse is the brains behind the “Farmers for Christmas” campaign and Coles Store Manager Josh O’Neill (left) and Grocery Manager Harrison Brooker are lending a hand. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Passionate about animals and keen to help farmers as the season of goodwill approaches, Cheryl Backhouse has started a campaign to feed the farmers’ working dogs and other animals this Christmas.

Cheryl has worked with animals for the past decade since losing her job and she wanted to keep helping others.

“I got a redundancy from work and I really needed something to do and to help somebody and I thought about the farmers because they’re having a rough time at the moment,” she said.

