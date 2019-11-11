Record dry times across country

By Callum Marshall

The latest Monthly Drought Statement from the Bureau of Meteorology has revealed that southern Australia has had its driest October on record.

According to the Bureau, Australia’s 2019 January-October measurement was the second-driest ever with only the 1902 equivalent being drier.

The 2019 measurement for New South Wales, Western Australia and Northern Territory ranked among their five driest on record.

