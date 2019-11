Artist happy with one sign

The sign considered by Council before the development of a Gateway Signage Competition. PICTURE: City Council The sign considered by Council before the development of a Gateway Signage Competition. PICTURE: City Council

By Emily McInerney

When Joe Scerri found that he had won the Gateway Signage competition, he was very excited.

Thinking of a sign design for Broken Hill, Mr Scerri said he wanted to create something iconic.

He has made a career out of graphic design and art for the last 30 years.

Please log in to read the whole article.