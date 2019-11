Lest we forget

National Servicemen’s Mary Pedergnana and Les McQuillan laying a wreath. PICTURE: Emily McInerney National Servicemen’s Mary Pedergnana and Les McQuillan laying a wreath. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

The sun shone yesterday as the Remembrance Day service was held at the Cenotaph.

The RSL’s Des Kennedy ran the local Remembrance Service yesterday which had a healthy turnout thanks to the wonderful weather.

People gathered in shady parts of Argent Street and out the front of the War Memorial.

