Smiling Dan has day out

North opener Dan ter Braak faces off against the South attack on Sunday. PICTURE: Manpreet Singh

North’s Dan ter Braak put on a magnificent display with the bat and ball on Sunday, helping the Bulldogs crush the Robins in the local cricket competition at the Alma Oval.

ter Braak and Shane Staker opened the batting for North, and the pair put on 23 runs before Staker (9) was caught by Daniel Milne off the bowling of Casey Ferguson.

ter Braak then showed the Robins the face of his blade. The opener piled on the runs, cracking 12 fours and two sixes in his time at the crease.

