Signs galvanise local community

New Welcome Sign mock-up by Deanna Spicer. New Welcome Sign mock-up by Deanna Spicer.

By Emily McInerney

It looks set to be standing room only during today’s Extraordinary Meeting of City Council.

Last week saw a groundswell of support for City Council to reconsider gateway sign designs and replace or add to them five different designs by local Deanna Spicer.

City Council held a competition for the design of the signs and the winner’s design is now in place on the Adelaide road.

Please log in to read the whole article.