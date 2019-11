Silverton Gaol 130 years

(From left) James Daly, Councillor Christine Adams, Ross Wecker and Marlene Bettes PICTURE: Callum Marshall (From left) James Daly, Councillor Christine Adams, Ross Wecker and Marlene Bettes PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The Silverton Goal celebrated its 130th anniversary on the weekend with a ceremonial cake-cutting, barbecue and activities for children.

More than 200 people turned up to celebrate the anniversary, an occasion which might never have occured had history taken a different course more than 50 years ago.

“It’s special, considering when you think of the past history,” said the gaol’s coordinator, Ross Wecker.

