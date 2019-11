Scorchers debut

Sam Betts with her parents Carolyn and Wayne in Adelaide on Sunday. PICTURE: Peter Argent Sam Betts with her parents Carolyn and Wayne in Adelaide on Sunday. PICTURE: Peter Argent

By Peter Argent

After finally getting her first opportunity with the Perth Scorchers women’s side in WBBL/05 last Sunday at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide, Sam Betts and her teammates enjoyed a seven-run win in a highly entertaining game against the Sydney Thunder.

Presented with her cap before the first ball was bowled, Betts had to wait until the Scorchers went into the field after making 5/151 from their 20-over allotment to have an impact on the game.

Noted for her ability to bowl at the death, Betts’ first over was the 14th of the innings when Sydney Thunder was 2/89 and the game was in the balance.

