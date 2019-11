Surrender no more at RSPCA

RSPCA Broken Hill Shelter Supervisor Emma Perry with boarding dog Bundy McLeonard. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson RSPCA Broken Hill Shelter Supervisor Emma Perry with boarding dog Bundy McLeonard. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

The Broken Hill RSPCA is no longer accepting surrendered animals and will be focusing their efforts on providing boarding services, which are in high demand.

Shelter Supervisor Emma Perry said the clinic had limited space to care for animals and that there was much need for emergency boarding.

“Being rural we decided to maintain the boarding side of things. We offer a lot of emergency boarding programs for domestic violence victims and medical reasons, if someone is admitted to hospital and needs somewhere for their pets to go,” Ms Perry said.

