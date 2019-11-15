Tributes flow for Fran McKinnon

Fran McKinnon OAM Fran McKinnon OAM

By Craig Brealey

Fran McKinnon’s practical devotion to this city over her long life was such that even her opponents in politics held her in the highest esteem.

Francis Lorraine McKinnon OAM, city councillor, advocate for women on Council and a saviour of Broken Hill’s heritage, died here on Monday after a long illness.

Yesterday, after news of her passing became known, councillors past and present gave tribute to their colleague who was first elected to Council in 1974 and served a remarkable unbroken run of 30 years.

Please log in to read the whole article.