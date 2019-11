Samuel and Abbie share the love

It was an emotional moment for Abbie Kelly who shared with Samuel Johnson that she had lost her grandmother to cancer. PICTURE: Sophie Angell It was an emotional moment for Abbie Kelly who shared with Samuel Johnson that she had lost her grandmother to cancer. PICTURE: Sophie Angell

By Emily McInerney

Samuel Johnson had an excited fan waiting for him at the airport yesterday, after the Australian actor had a quick trip to the city.

The actor, who has also established the Love Your Sister charity, was taken by surprise when local fan Abbie Kelly was there to greet him.

“Abbie waited at the airport for me this morning,” Sam put in a Facebook post on his page ‘Love Your Sister’.

