Women cricketers ready for combat

South Women’s captain Heidi Drenkhahn and West Women’s captain Louise Schofield are keen to get onto the field in the first game of the inaugural women’s competition. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson South Women’s captain Heidi Drenkhahn and West Women’s captain Louise Schofield are keen to get onto the field in the first game of the inaugural women’s competition. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Peter Johnston

Local cricket history will be made when the inaugural Barrier District Cricket League’s women’s competition gets under way at the Norm Fox Sports Complex this afternoon.

Back in the mid to late 1970s, women participated in a night cricket competition that was played under similar conditions to indoor cricket on floodlit courts but this will be the first women’s competition played on a regular cricket pitch on one of the city’s cricket facilities under modified cricket rules.

Some 60 women have indicated their keenness to participate in this competition and the majority of them have now been in regular training for several weeks under the guidance of several of the district clubs’ male cricketers.

