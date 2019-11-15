Message for men

Shane Jacobson grabs a quick snap with a couple of locals on Wednesday.

By Myles Burt

Sturt Park was swamped with celebrities on Wednesday night after the male line-up of The New Full Monty swung in to greet the public.

Shane Jacobson and Todd Mckenny led the charge in promoting awareness about check-ups for prostate cancer whilst also serving up a free sausage sizzle for hungry attendees.

Locals who attended got an exclusive sneak peek at the Full Monty male line-up that won’t be announced till next year.

