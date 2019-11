Born to ride

The local team who will begin their 1,000 kilometre ride for RMHC RFSK this Sunday, (from left) Tim Ferguson, Mark Craven, Trystan Summers and Megan Algate. Absent: Wayne Demery. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson The local team who will begin their 1,000 kilometre ride for RMHC RFSK this Sunday, (from left) Tim Ferguson, Mark Craven, Trystan Summers and Megan Algate. Absent: Wayne Demery. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Five Broken Hillites are about to embark on a one thousand kilometre bicycle journey around South Australia all in the name of charity.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities Ride for Sick Kids (RMHC RFSK) is a unique and challenging event which helps to make a difference to children with serious illness and disabilities and their families who stay at Ronald McDonald House Adelaide.

For the past twelve months the local team made up of first time riders, Mark Craven, Tim Ferguson and Trystan Summers and veteran riders back for their sixth event, Megan Algate and Wayne Demery, have been fundraising for RMHC. Their efforts have included, the annual RFKSK Golf Day and Trivia Night, as well as raffles and auctions and random generous donations. The most popular event in the RFSK Colour Run was unfortunately cancelled, ironically due to rain.

