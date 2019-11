Over to you, Angels

CWA members (left) secretary Danielle Kennedy, cookery officer Lee Cecchin and president Fran Whitelaw are ready to kick into action for the Charlie's Angels fundraiser screening for the CWA this weekend. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

The CWA Broken Hill branch will be hosting two movie nights on the weekend as a fundraiser.

The movie is ‘Charlie’s Angels - Sworn to secrecy. Bound by sisterhood’.

The fundraiser screenings will run on Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm.

