Globe domination

Outback Spirit Award winner Globe Home Timber and Hardware. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Globe Home Timber and Hardware took out the prestigious ‘Outback Spirit Award’ at the 2019 RDA Far West Business Awards on Saturday night.

The Whitehouse Convention Centre was filled to the brim with local business nominees Saturday night, with sixteen award categories on offer.

The night was hosted by MCs Shelita Buffett and Alex Page, congratulating local award winners and providing entertainment to the crowd.

