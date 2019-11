We want apprentices

Nejaim Steel apprentices Cody Meehan, Ashton Reed and Israel Metcalfe learn from Director Scott Campbell how to operate a 450 tonne press break in the workshop. PICTURE: Myles Burt Nejaim Steel apprentices Cody Meehan, Ashton Reed and Israel Metcalfe learn from Director Scott Campbell how to operate a 450 tonne press break in the workshop. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Nejaim Steel is on the hunt again for two or three locals to gain a boiler making apprenticeship.

Director Scott Campbell said they ended up taking on three apprentices last year instead of two, due to the fantastic potential shown by the applicants.

“This year’s the same - we’d like to take two but if the interest is out there we could possibly take three,” Mr Campbell said.

