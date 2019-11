Up there with NASA

Astronomer Trevor Barry in his observatory. PICTURE: Myles Burt Astronomer Trevor Barry in his observatory. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Callum Marshall

Broken Hill astronomer Trevor Barry has once again found himself featured in a key scientific journal for his work on the exploration of Saturn.

Mr Barry and the Broken Hill Observatory have been listed third among a group of 11 co-authors in a paper about Saturn’s atmospheric dynamics, and Mr Barry’s data is featured prominently throughout.

The well-known US space journal “Icarus” is set to publish the paper early next year.

