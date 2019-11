Netball finals

A-grade netballers St Joes Jesters' Nikki Evitts (left) and West Flames Red's Abbey Stevens. The girls' teams meet tonight when the Spring Season Grand Finals are played in all grades. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

The last season of netball for 2019 comes to a close tonight when teams take to the court to play it out in the Spring Season Competition grand finals.

In the 11/Under grade All Sorts are taking on the Warriors. Warriors also competed in last season’s grand final, the first ever 11 and under grand final in Broken Hill Netball Association history, but they didn’t quite go the distance so they’ll be gunning for the title tonight.

Both teams have strong and skilled players, with a whole lot of enthusiasm, which will make for a great decider.

