South topples league leaders

South’s Sheldon Hall bowled a fantastic spell of 5/17 to help his side beat North on the weekend. PICTURE: Facebook South’s Sheldon Hall bowled a fantastic spell of 5/17 to help his side beat North on the weekend. PICTURE: Facebook

South ended North’s unbeaten start to the season with an impressive 12-run win on the weekend in a game dominated by the bowlers, two of whom took five wickets each.

Having won the toss South elected to bat and while most of their top order managed to get starts, with Wade Gepp, Matt Reavill and Sheldon Hall posting scores of 20, 16 and 20 respectively, no one was able to stick around for a big score.

North’s Austin Wilson bagged the key wickets of Gepp and Reavill, Codie Howard bowled Matt Lihou for 8, and Dan ter Braak’s spin got Hall out when fill-in wicketkeeper Brendon Martin pulled off a smart stumping.

