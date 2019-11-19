‘Can the plan’ convoy bound for Canberra

An effigy of Water Minister, David Littleproud, is chucked into the Murray River at a water rally in Tocumwal in September. An effigy of Water Minister, David Littleproud, is chucked into the Murray River at a water rally in Tocumwal in September.

By Callum Marshall

A convoy of Murray-Darling Basin community members will pull into Canberra next month to push for the axing of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.

The ‘Can the Plan’ protest will take place on December 2 and 3, with hundreds of trucks and thousands of people set to converge in the nation’s capital to express their frustration to politicians and the public about the Plan.

The rally’s co-organiser, Carly Marriott, said the convoy had come about due to several reasons.

Please log in to read the whole article.