New runner for 2020 City Council election

PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

Natasha Bearman has put her hand up to run for City Council at the next election.

Natasha works as a Justice Advocate and has experience in the disability sector having worked at AbilityLinks.

“When the AbilityLinks funding ended, I thought I would never find a job I love as much as that,” she said.

