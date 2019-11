Hack knocking on Outbacks’ door

By Peter Argent

Robust North Broken Hill Bulldogs wicketkeeper-batsman Tobias Hack played for the SA Outbacks in a pre-national championships hit-out against the South Australian State Under 19s last Sunday at the Park 25 ground, on the edge of Adelaide’s Central Business District.

He is now in the mix for SA Outbacks selection for the 2020 Australian Country Cricket Championships (ACCC) in Toowoomba, Queensland, during the first couple of weeks of January.

The SA Outbacks made 201, endeavoring to chase down a big total, made by the SA state U19s team.

