Locals get a run

Timperio contractors’ Daniel Timperio, Project manager Karl Fritsch and Lawrence Engineering’s Kurt Rolton and Kyle Jarvis look over construction plans as work on the Jubilee Oval kicks into full swing. PICTURE: Myles Burt Timperio contractors’ Daniel Timperio, Project manager Karl Fritsch and Lawrence Engineering’s Kurt Rolton and Kyle Jarvis look over construction plans as work on the Jubilee Oval kicks into full swing. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

More powerful lights and state-of-the-art changerooms made entirely by local tradesmen are features of the Jubilee Oval project currently under way.

Project manager Karl Fritsch said construction was a game of “catch-up” at present because of demolition setbacks and issues with various organisations, but the workers were giving it a red-hot go.

“We’ve had workmen here every day, there hasn’t been a day where someone’s been absent,” Mr Fritsch said.

