Pilot to return to Hill

Bernhardt Fjelde with Peter Andrews at Mr Fjelde’s family home in Bergen, Norway. PICTURE: Supplied Bernhardt Fjelde with Peter Andrews at Mr Fjelde’s family home in Bergen, Norway. PICTURE: Supplied

By Craig Brealey

A Norwegian flying instructor and charter pilot who gave lessons in Broken Hill in the 1970s and ‘80s is coming back to town to meet old friends.

Berhardt Fjelde taught many people to fly at the Aero Club and was highly respected by his peers, said club member Peter Jinks.

“Bernie was here for the best part of 10 years and then he was with Barrier Air Taxis, owned by Howie Debney,” Mr Jinks said.

