Heat delays finals

Junior Division One winners, Titans. Back from left: Ashlee Mcconnell, Jordynn Arnold, Brooklyn Gibson, Sammarah Edge, (front from left) Zianna Chesterfield, Sydney Moynihan, Meg Butcher and Macy Edgecumbe. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Junior Division One winners, Titans. Back from left: Ashlee Mcconnell, Jordynn Arnold, Brooklyn Gibson, Sammarah Edge, (front from left) Zianna Chesterfield, Sydney Moynihan, Meg Butcher and Macy Edgecumbe. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

The Broken Hill Netball Association’s Spring Season Grand Finals were slightly delayed on Tuesday night thanks to Mother Nature.

Due to the heat policy, games were not able to begin until the temperature was 35 degrees or below, therefore the 6pm games were delayed until 7.15pm.

In B Grade, one team was unable to play if the game was delayed so the grand final was postponed until the BHNA executive can determine a time when both teams are available to play.

