Bottles, cans hit 45 million

Adrian Channing's bottle yards have racked up millions of units since the introduction of the NSW Container Deposit Scheme in December 2017. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

It’s been almost two years since the NSW Container Deposit Scheme came into effect and the local bottleyard, Channing’s, has seen the results.

Channing’s depots in Broken Hill and Dareton had received over 45 million bottles and cans since the 10 cent deposit scheme started, said owner Adrian Channing.

Mr Channing said the scheme was working tremendously, with the local one benefitting from the fact that it used to be part of the SA deposit scheme.

