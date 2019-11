Trivia night promises plenty of fun

Amanda Screetly and Shelita Buffet invite everyone to come along to the Musicians Club next week for a Drag Trivia night to raise funds for World AIDS Day. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

If you’re looking for a “Dragtacular” time, next week’s Drag Trivia is for you.

The Far West Local Health District’s sexual health clinic, “Clinic 9”, is helping to stage the Drag Trivia with the help of the Drag Queen community.

The event will be held at the Musicians Club on Friday, November 29 at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

