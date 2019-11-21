Sewing gift to koalas

Lee Johnston Lee Johnston

By Myles Burt

Lee Johnston has sewn 80 mittens for koalas caught up in catastrophic NSW and Queensland bushfires.

After seeing her niece from Yeppoon in Queensland post online about helping out koalas affected by the bushfires, Ms Johnston felt compelled to help after seeing the abysmal health of koalas on TV, especially in regards to a koala called ‘Kate’.

“She was so singed just sitting there with a fireman giving her water, and she was hurt,” Ms Johnston said.

