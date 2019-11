Scorpions set to enter ORL

The Scorpions have already attracted a couple of fans. The new team trained for the first time this week. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Michael Murphy

A new team is forming in Broken Hill that is set to bolster the Outback Rugby League competition next year.

The Silver City Scorpions had a good roll-up at their first training session this week, but they would like more players and sponsors to jump on board.

The Scorpions committee has attracted a mix of people previously involved in other ORL clubs, plus some new faces.

