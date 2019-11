Top tucker at Tiddie

Tydvil Hotel owner Eric Hanna with the trophy for Best Parmi. PICTURE: Myles Burt Tydvil Hotel owner Eric Hanna with the trophy for Best Parmi. PICTURE: Myles Burt

Tydvil Hotel has won the trophy for Best Parmi at the 2019 AHA NSW Awards for Excellence.

The hotel came equal first with The Ophir Hotel in Orange.

Tydvil owner Eric Hanna was thrilled to receive the award at The Star Event Centre in Sydney this week.

