Water power to people

Barwon MP Roy Butler in Silverton earlier this year. PICTURE: Supplied Barwon MP Roy Butler in Silverton earlier this year. PICTURE: Supplied

By Craig Brealey

The management of water in NSW should be determined by the democratic process, not deals struck between the Premier and the Commonwealth, local State MP Roy Butler said yesterday.

Mr Butler said the Murray-Darling Basin Plan had done too much damage so he has introduced legislation that, he said, would give power back to the people through their elected MPs.

“At the moment, the Premier and, to a lesser extent, the Water Minister, has the power over water and we want it given back to the Parliament, to the elected representatives,” Mr Butler told the BDT.

