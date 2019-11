Westies eye 2020

West's Senior coaches for 2020 - (from left) Reserves Brent King, Senior co-coaches David Ruddock and Chris Jones, and Women's Nathan Pearce. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

The West Football Club has finalised all but one of their coaching staff for the new season and the club is aiming for big things in 2020.

While some roles are unchanged all coaches are eager to enforce some new ideas in the hope of the ultimate success for the club.

For the senior side, co-coaches David Ruddock and Chris Jones will reprise their roles. They’re hoping to build on the team’s improvement last season with the help of assistant coaches Tim Ferguson and Craig Mannagh.

