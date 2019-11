Hack secures Outbacks’ cap

Tobias Hack in a hit-out with the SA Outbacks last weekend. PICTURE: Peter Argent Tobias Hack in a hit-out with the SA Outbacks last weekend. PICTURE: Peter Argent

By Peter Argent

In the prime of his career, North Broken Hill batsman-keeper Tobias Hack has been selected in a new-look SA Outbacks side, being among 12 new members of the 14-man team for the Australian Country Cricket Championships (ACCC) 2020 campaign.

The 2020 tournament will be held in Toowoomba, Queensland and starts on January 3.

“Initially there was shock and then excitement, when I read the email sent from the SACA,” Hack told the Barrier Daily Truth.

