Dimmeys' latest Aussie company to close down

Dimmeys in Blende Street. The Australian company was founded in 1853 in Braybrook, a suburb of Melbourne. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Dimmeys in Blende Street. The Australian company was founded in 1853 in Braybrook, a suburb of Melbourne. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The local Dimmeys will be closing down soon after it was announced this week that the chain, one of the oldest retailers in Australia, was going out of business.

Local co-manager Jade Flaton said the response from the public to the store’s closing was one of sadness, with regular customers expressing deep regret that one of their favourite stores would no longer be around.

“They’re sad to see it go, it’s been here for so long,” she said. “And they love shopping here.”

