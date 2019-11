Team Broken Hill wins our hearts

Mark Craven riding into the final destination. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Mark Craven riding into the final destination. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

On Saturday afternoon, 25 cyclists rode back into Adelaide to complete the Ride for Sick Kids SA, and amongst them were five Team Broken Hill members.

After travelling 1000km in seven days, they arrived at the West Beach Sporting Complex to find family and friends and other excited and proud onlookers.

To make their arrival more special, the pack of riders were led in by Broken Hill’s very own Mark Craven, who was wearing the yellow jersey.

Please log in to read the whole article.