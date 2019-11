Pies down Dogs

North's Tom Carruthers swings, misses and loses his stumps at the Alma Oval on Saturday. He top scored in the match.

By Michael Murphy

The Central Cricket Club has opened up the local cricket competition after beating North by three wickets in the A Grade match at the Alma Oval on Saturday.

The Pies won the toss and sent the Bulldogs into bat, a move that paid off for captain David O’Mally as his bowlers put the pressure on early, with just sevens runs scored off the first five overs.

Shayne Staker and Dan ter Braak opened the batting for North. Staker (8) fell in the sixth over after Jarred Paull caught him leg before wicket, and this brought Tom Carruthers to the crease.

